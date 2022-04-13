City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are being held in person unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

• City Council: The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18. The next regular session of the council will be 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25.

• Planning Commission: The planning commission's next work session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The planning commission's next regular session will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

POA

• Board of Directors:

Board Working Session (OPEN) -- Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m., Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

Board Meeting Regular Session (OPEN) -- Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

• Lakes Committee (JAC): Wednesday, April 13, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. Any questions for the committee should be sent to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Golf Committee (JAC): Wednesday, April 13, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. Any questions for the committee should be sent to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee (JAC): Monday, May 9, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. Any questions for the committee should be sent to Chris Stockman at [email protected]

Member comments/questions should be directed to the JAC chair no later than 24 hours before the meeting begins. In-person meetings "may" require masks and social distancing procedures.