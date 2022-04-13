Mark Your Calendar

Ongoing

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors election candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election began April 10 and ends May 17 when the POA will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

April 13

• The Bella Vista Garden Club is holding the second of five events, one for each decade of service to Bella Vista, to celebrate their 50th anniversary. This event will be a special scrapbook dedication at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 1:30 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be served.

April 14

• The City of Bella Vista is hosting a free tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 14, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. This will be a drive-thru event. Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon, or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household. For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.

April 16

• A tour of historic cemeteries in the Bella Vista area will be conducted as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday afternoon April 16. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 479-855-2335, emailing [email protected] or stopping by the museum in person during open hours. The tour lasts about four hours and costs $15/person or $25 for two. Participants meet at the museum and car caravan to the various cemeteries.

April 18

• A spring fashion show will be held at United Lutheran Church Bella Vista at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 18. The show is presented by Audrey's Boutique. Audrey's Boutique offers a variety of quality donated items and proceeds go those in need in the community.

April 22 & 23

• The Bella Vista Garden Club's spring plant sale will be April 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Village Waste Water Co. located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Appointments are needed for the first day. For details go to the club's web site at bellavistagardenclub.com/.

April 23

• The Riordan Spring Bazaar returns this year from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items. Only a few vendor spots are left for the 2022 Spring Bazaar. Join the over 70 local artisans and crafters selling their handmade items at Riordan Hall. The last tables available are $30 per table in the meeting room. Email Ashley Nichols ([email protected]) or visit Riordan Hall for an application.

• The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m.-noon. POA members' children or grandchildren can sign up at this event to participate in swim lessons, the Bella Vista swim team, tennis camp or paddleboard camp. Youth swim lesson sessions fill up quickly so plan to attend.

April 24

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market will begin its 2022 season on Sunday, April 24. The market will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

It is one of only a few markets in the northwest Arkansas area that operate on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

April 29 and 30

• The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

Business owners operating a business in Bella Vista who want to get involved should contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the city-wide garage sale on April 29 and 30 (rain dates May 6 and 7) but who don't want to have a garage sale at their residence. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Dustie for details at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shut down by 5 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days.

Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. Contact Meads now to reserve one or two of the remaining spaces as they are going fast. Contact the museum at 479-855-2335.

May 3

• Andante will celebrate National Music Week with a concert in the Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel. Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and will feature a pianist, soprano, tenor and violinist. Details later. See the website at andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

May 17

• The POA's Annual Meeting/Election Closes at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• Bella Vista Community Band first concert at Blowing Springs park. Time TBA.

June 11

• The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven Bella Vista resident gardens, each with its own theme, and will be held June 11. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden and one that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Ticket holders or persons wanting to purchase a ticket will meet at 10 a.m. at Creek's Nursery on McNelly Road. Tickets can be purchased there for $15; club members will be selling advance tickets for $10. Each ticket holder will receive a bracelet to allow them access to all seven sites. Ticket holders drive themselves to each location -- only one site is not handicapped accessible.