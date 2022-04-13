Lot split helps BVFD, animal shelter

In one fell swoop Monday night the Bella Vista Planning Commission not only paved the way for a new training tower for the city's fire department, but also more space for its animal shelter.

The move came when the commission, during its regular session at the District Court Building, approved a request by Cooper Communities, Inc., to split its lot located at 372 Bella Vista Way. Splitting the lot allows the city the opportunity to buy one of the new parcels it needs on which to build a training tower for the Bella Vista Fire Department, thus completing the third and final phase of the three-tiered public safety bond project which has already produced a new fire station with construction continuing on a new police station/courts building.

The extra space for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter came as a by-product of the split.

"Both were taken care of with one lot split," said Community Development Services Senior Planner Derek Linn. "They were able to tackle both of those goals with one lot split."

The City Council must still vote on purchasing the land for the tower, which it is expected to address in its work session on Monday, April 18, prior to its regular session on Monday, April 25.

The lot split vote was unanimous by a 7-0 count.

In other items the Planning Commission:

• Approved (5-2) a zoning variance request on the P-1 building setback for a proposed deck at 7 Harrison Lane applied for by Brian Wood with Bearded Decks.

• Approved (7-0) a zoning variance request on the septic system setback from a structure at 28 Billingsley Drive applied for by Larry Kelly.

• Approved (7-0) a waiver request on distance between an access drive and a minor arterial at 5 Queensborough Drive applied for by Terry Rodocker.

• Approved (6-0 with Chairman Daniel Ellis recusing himself) a lot split request by applicant Rodney Woods with Crafton Tull to incorporate reserved property into the Annsborough Subdivision at 2 Neffwood Lane.

• Denied (2-5) a zoning variance request from applicant Brian Wood with Bearded Decks on the number of dockside improvements for proposed accessory structures at 131 Kinross Drive.

• Denied (2-5) a zoning variance request from applicant Brian Wood with Bearded Decks on the rear setback along a body of water for an accessory structure at 131 Kinross Drive.

• Denied (3-4) a zoning variance request by applicant Jesse Davis on the platted right of way side setback for an accessory structure at 1 Bere Circle.

• Denied (3-4) a zoning variance request by applicant Jesse Davis on the rear setback for an accessory structure at 1 Bere Circle.