Cawein among agriculture appointments

LITTLE ROCK – On March 30, Governor Hutchinson made appointments to several boards and commissions within the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The appointments are as follows:

Boll Weevil Eradication Committee:

Scott Bray, Alexander. Term expires July 1, 2024.

Ramey Stiles, Marianna. Term expires July 1, 2024.

Travis Senter, Osceola. Term expires July 1, 2024.

Gregg Garner, Lake City. Term expires July 1, 2025.

Benton Felts, Joiner. Term expires on July 1, 2025.

Arkansas Forestry Commission:

David Cawein, Bella Vista. Term Expires January 14, 2027.

Miles Goggans, Star City. Term expires January 14, 2031.

Peter Prutzman, Arkadelphia. Term expires January 14, 2028.

Arkansas Natural Resources Commission:

Bill Poynter, Texarkana. Term expires January 14, 2029.

Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers:

Dr. Steven Green, Jonesboro. Term expires November 1, 2026.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board:

Dr. Conley Byrd, Redfield. Term expires March 1, 2027.

Shawna Barber, Jonesboro. Term expires March 1, 2027.

Find the full list of appointments at governor.arkansas.gov/news-media/press-releases/governor-asa-hutchinson-announces-appointments-220330

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/.