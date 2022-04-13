Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners April 5 were: first -- Mabel Ashline and Roy Knafla; second -- Connie Knafla and Marj Shafer. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 31 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffery Starr; East-West -- Mel Briley and Jay Lacy.

Winners April 5 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Fay Frey and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners April 5 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Max Waugh; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first, Gloria Sperry and Mabel Ashline; second, Sheri Bone and Linda Waugh. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners April 5 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 31 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck; second, Cornelia Fleming; third, Mary Beth Estes. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 1 were: Table one -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Stan Neukircher. Table Two -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Roush; third, George Fellers. High Score -- Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners April 2 were: Red Team (first place) -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Betty O'Neil, Rich Smelter, Art Hamilton and Sam Brehm. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]