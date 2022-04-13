Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, March 28

9:34 p.m. Police received a report at U.S. Highway 71 and Arkansas State Highway 340 that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

Tuesday, March 29

11:39 a.m. Police received a report at Wonderland Cave that someone was driving on Dartmoor Road and something struck their windshield. The reporting person thought someone was shooting a BB gun on the hill.

Wednesday, March 30

3:08 p.m. Police received a report at Cooper Elementary School that two dogs were running on the playground. Police responded and returned the two dogs to their owners.

Thursday, March 31

4:03 p.m. Police received a report at Harps that a man stole several items on Monday. There was video footage of the theft.

Friday, April 1

3:30 a.m. Police arrested Carissa Leigh Henry, 32, in connection with open container and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Mercy Way.

2:28 p.m. Police arrested Dennis Sisemore, 44, in connection with felony warrants out of Washington County and Benton County for breaking and entering during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 northbound and Kingsland.

Saturday, April 2

3:54 a.m. Police arrested Jennifer C. Smith, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, and Michael King, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Pinion Valley.

9:26 p.m. Police arrested Karl Glenn Wood, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the welcome center.

Sunday, April 3

4:35 p.m. Police arrested Steven Tate, 58, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Gravel.

5:12 p.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane of a theft of a solar gazing ball.