Bella Vista Garden Club hosts Spring Greenhouse Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Spring Greenhouse Sale will be held April 22-23 at the Bella Vista Village Wastewater Company located at 380 Bella Vista Way (Hwy 71). Note that GPS does not always work for this location. Access to this address can only be made by going south on Hwy 71. It is about one mile south of the Missouri/Arkansas border line and just south of the large stone Bella Vista structure on the right. Look for the blue sign that says Village Wastewater Company and Bella Vista Garden Club. There will be colorful triangle flags attached to the sign. Those who have problems locating the facility can call Joal Miller at 716-553-5283.

The Bella Vista Garden Club has created guidelines for attendance to make the shopping and sale a successful event.

• The sale on Friday, April 22 will be by appointment only and runs from 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 23 will not require appointments and runs from 8 a.m.-noon.

• To schedule an appointment for Friday's sale, follow these instructions: Beginning at noon on Sunday, April 17 request an appointment for Friday's sale date via email to [email protected] Any emails received prior to Sunday noon will not be considered for an appointment. Emails will be processed in the order received -- expect a reply email with the scheduled time of appointment.

Each appointment is for one person, for a total of 30 minutes.

If a family member or friend wants to also attend with the original applicant, that person needs his/her separate appointment for the same time as the original applicant in order to control the number of people inside the greenhouse at any time. There is a large number of plants and limited space for persons shopping.

Attendees will be held at the entry gate, checked off the appointment list, and allowed to enter at their scheduled appointment time. If they arrive early, they will not be admitted until their appointment time, unless there is available space. If they are late, their appointment time still ends at the scheduled time set.

• A list of available Coleus, Swiss Chard, Tomatoes and Zinnias with color photos is posted on website: bellavistagardenclub.com and also on the Bella Vista Garden Club Facebook page. A listing may also be requested when appointment is made. In providing a list of available plants, photos, quantities, attendees can make their shopping list ahead of time and speed up the process.

• One-gallon potted plants are $5 each. There are large coleus pots that will be $10-$20.

• Payments must be EXACT cash, check, credit card or PayPal. There will be NO change provided for cash payments.

• The plants are in a large greenhouse and there will be club members available to help select plants and get them to cars. Payment will be made at the cashier tent outside the greenhouse. Customers will then follow the signs to exit the facility through the south gate to help control the traffic.

• Once customers had the opportunity to get their plants planted, the club would greatly appreciate the return of pots back to the WasteWater facility. Being able to reuse pots keeps expenses down. Those having other one gallon pots they would like to donate can bring them as well. One gallon pots are seven inches tall and seven inches wide.

The Bella Vista Garden Club appreciates all the support given by those who participate in the Spring Greenhouse Sale. These plants were grown from seeds and cuttings in the club's hothouses and lovingly tended each day from January until the sale. The proceeds from their plant sales go toward scholarships for Horticulture college students, who will carry on the club's love of all plants and nature.