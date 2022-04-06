‘Road to the Cross’ Good Friday services at Cooper Chapel

Village Baptist Church will present a Good Friday service, "The Road to the Cross," at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 15.

There will be two times offered in order to accommodate the chapel's limited seating capacity: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. People of all faiths, along with those searching to understand God's unfathomable love for His creation, are invited to attend.

This will be a Tenebrae service (a solemn time of reflection on Jesus' sacrifice) and will include narrations, music sung by Village Baptist Sanctuary Choir, prayer and reflection including the lighting and extinguishing of candles as the steps of the life of Christ are followed leading to the cross. The service will seek to consider why Jesus came and why He died.

The beautiful Cooper Chapel is the perfect setting for such reflection. Set in a wooden area overlooking Lake Norwood, the towering pines and stately oaks blend perfectly with the message of God's wondrous love. The chapel's glass walls and 48 ft. arching ceiling allow the surroundings to be enjoyed within as well as outside. Because of the chapel's transparent structure, patterns of light and shadow create an ever-changing interior allowing the mind to surrender and be at peace.

Cooper Chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive east of Bella Vista Town Center (at exit 98 off Highway 71B). Follow Hwy. 340 (Lancashire Blvd.) east for .4 of a mile to Memorial Drive. Turn left, passing the post office and follow the signs to the chapel.

For more information concerning the service call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the website at vbconline.net or on facebook.com/villagebaptistchurchbellavista.