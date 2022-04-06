Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Ruger, a 13-month-old male yellow lab mix. Ruger is a very sweet dog who gets along well with other dogs. He has been neutered and microchipped and will be up to date on his vaccinations before leaving the shelter for his forever home. Ruger's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Ruger, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

