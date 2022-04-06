LETTER: Perhaps a neighborhood committee





I am writing regarding the proposed PZD at Euston and Commonwealth -

My Masters Degree in Planning and many years as a real estate broker, developer and appraiser tell me that having small neighborhood commercial, as suggested at that location in the Bella Vista Comprehensive Plan, is a real boon to a neighborhood. Being able to walk or bike is an advantage to neighbors, especially for those that cannot drive.

I wonder if the applicant was the Pine Tree Corner Store rather than Dollar General, if there would be less opposition. The Planning Commission Chair suggested to the architects/applicant that they should have met with the neighbors. In my years in Community Development, we did not bring forward a finished plan. We started with the neighbors to find out what they wanted and needed and asked the neighbors to be completely involved in any plan that was suggested and developed. This was not done in this case, leading to more opposition.

Perhaps a neighborhood committee can be formed to look into less obtrusive options for our neighborhood.

As a former (and hopefully future) member of City Council, I need to reflect the wants and desires of the community. Hence, I will be urging the members of City Council to vote against this particular PZD.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista



