LETTER: Just the facts, please





Donna Hutchinson wrote a letter to the editor printed 3/30/22 proclaiming not to vote for Peter Christie, in the election, May 24th for State Senator, District 34th.

Ms. Hutchinson listed emotional triggers Bella Vists voters are concerned about ignoring that they have the intelligence to research the facts on the internet for themselves.

Hutchinson wrote that Mayor Christie ".....tried to get a Walmart established in Bella Vista."

An article published on the internet, Nov. 12th, 2012, announced that Walmart backed out of their planned development of a store in Bella Vista. Peter Christie was not our mayor for more than two years after that date.

Donna Hutchinson wrote an imagining, "Now he is trying to bring a Dollar General to the Metfield area of Bella Vista."

The Planning Committee meeting was scheduled for that agenda when Donna Hutchinson wrote, ".....we have been told it is a done deal."

The city planning committee consists of 7 members who were appointed by city council members. Mayor Christie is not a Member of the Planning committee nor is Ms. Hutchinson.

Make your vote count May 24th.

Marion Heath

Bella Vista



