Loyd: It’s time to give back

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three seats on the Property Owners Association’s Board of Directors. The Weekly Vista ran two profiles last week and the remaining three appear in this edition. The election begins when the ballots go out on April 10 and concludes with the annual membership meeting on May 17 when the winners are announced. More information on the candidates and a video of the Candidate Forum can be seen on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/election/.

Jason Loyd has been enjoying Bella Vista since his parents moved to Bentonville in the 1980's and bought a membership lot. Now he's a resident and feels it's time to give back to the community he loves.

"It's a natural progression," he explained.

He joined the Golf Committee almost six years ago and has worked as chairman for the past four years. He's proud of the work that committee has done to improve the member experience and he supports the Gold Tee Project, which moves tees closer to the green for golfers who can't make the long distance drives.

Besides golf, his hobbies include boating and hiking. He works in sales and has volunteered on committees that focus on providing food and toys for needy children.

Loyd said he supports all the amenities the Property Owners Association has to offer.

"I have no problem with trails in the Highlands as long as they're put in the right places," he said. He doesn't ride a mountain bike, but he does hike the local trails on occasion.

Since he remembers eating at the Country Club after church on Sunday -- back when sport coats were required -- he understands the value of updating the facilities.

"We've brought back to life the beauty of most of the amenities," he said.

He believes it's time to update Riordan Hall the same way the Country Club was updated.

"As we continue to grow the demographics are changing," he said. Going forward, the POA needs to find a way to continue to support the amenities, he said, and that may mean regular increases in the assessments.

"There needs to be a plan for small scale, consistent increases," he said. "We don't need surprises. We need to be able to adapt."

Communication with members will always be important, he said, adding that the board needs to remain transparent and always find the best ways to communicate with members.

Since the last assessment increase, usage has been up and Loyd would like to see that trend continue.

"It's our community," he said. "We need to base decisions on what's happening and make sure we have the right dollars where we need them."