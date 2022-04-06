Lakepoint Marina starts new season

Lakepoint Marina

Spring Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Lakepoint Marina on Loch Lomond opened for business on April 1, and even though the first day of the new season wasn't a day filled with boat rentals and bait sales, Trey Anson knows that will soon change.

"The lake's at 52 degrees today," he said on Friday. "At about 70 is when it really picks up for the swimmers and skiers. Now's a great time for fishing, but more people will come when the lake warms up."

Anson is the outdoor recreation manager and trails supervisor for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. Serving as the manager of the marina is one of his responsibilities and something he enjoys doing.

"I love being on the water," he said, "and almost all of this job takes place here on the water."

Even though the traffic through the marina was slow on opening day, there were still plenty of items on Anson's list of things to do that kept him busy.

For example, while answering questions about the marina he worked putting one of several docks back together after having adjusted them earlier this year in preparation for the draw down of Loch Lomond that allowed POA staff and homeowners on the lake the opportunity to make repairs to their docks.

When the season gets rolling, Anson and Glenn Tynes, who also works at the marina, will spend a lot of time selling bait, tackle, fishing licenses and fuel in addition to renting boats and making the usual repairs that go along with keeping boats -- and the marina -- operating at full speed

"Four years ago the POA took back management of the marina from a company that had leased operations of the marina from the POA," Anson said.

That's when Tynes was hired. Anson came on board not long after Tynes' hiring.

"Glenn's the go-to guy," said Anson. "He's as helpful as it gets on this lake for setting people up for a good time."

The marina at Loch Lomond is the only one on any of the lakes in Bella Vista.

"We've got public docks on all the lakes and public spaces for access on all the lakes," said Anson. "We've got slip rentals here and mooring on Lake Ann."

Anson said the marina has added a sixth pontoon boat this year for people to rent.

"People have been asking for it and that will help us get a lot more people out on the water," he said. "It's difficult to get on a boat during the busy time of the year. Usually from Memorial Day to Labor Day, about every boat all day every day is booked."

Anson, who likes to fish, said he enjoys chatting with visitors to Lock Lomond about where and what the fishing -- mostly bass and crappie in this lake -- are biting.

"A lot of it is talking with folks about fishing, talking about the lake," he said. "I'm educating members and visitors."

He added with a grin, "This is the only lake where I would tell everyone where my best fishing spots are."

The full-service marina rents pontoon boats; fish-n-tubes; bass boats; kayaks/paddleboards; deluxe kayaks; and tubes. The marina also features a covered fishing dock and a fish cleaning station.