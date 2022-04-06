The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Ann level dropping

by Bennett Horne | April 6, 2022 at 5:28 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

Bennett Horne

  photo  Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.
  

Print Headline: Lake Ann level dropping

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT