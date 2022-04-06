Lake Ann level dropping

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The sinkhole at Lake Ann remains covered while officials continue to bring down the lake's level in order to keep water from flowing down the spillway and disrupting workers' ability to fill the hole. Last week's rains hindered the draw down process and officials are now using the siphon to release water through the bottom of the dam.

