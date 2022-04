Bella Vista City Councilman Jerry Snow is seeking letters of interest from residents wishing to participate in a committee being formed to explore options for residential yard waste removal in Bella Vista.

This committee is set to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the City Hall Conference Room located at 101 Town Center. The goal is to discuss, research and then narrow down a proposal to present to the City Council later this year. To participate, email Snow at [email protected]