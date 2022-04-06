Columnist Rice to speak at Civil War meeting

Longtime journalist Maylon Rice will present a program titled "The Post-War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government" during the meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table on Thursday, April 7.

"It is an honor to have such a distinguished journalist as Mr. Rice speak to our Civil War Round Table," said BVCWRT President Dale Phillips. "The main purpose of the Round Table is to not only talk about the events that took place on a national level, but to also center on the history of what occurred in our local area. Mr. Rice's program will perfectly represent that local story. We are looking forward to his excellent presentation."

Rice, of Fayetteville, is a native of Arkansas. Raised in Warren, he gained a journalism and history background at Henderson State in Arkadelphia. He has been involved in newspaper jobs and dabbling in Arkansas history for the last half century. He is a life member of the Arkansas Historical Association, former AHA Board member, Past President of the Washington County Historical Society, a Life member of the Pulaski County Historical Society and reviews books occasionally for the Fort Smith Historical Journal.

He has been in northwest Arkansas since 1980 in both Benton and Washington Counties. He writes a weekly political column for newspapers in Bella Vista, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Siloam Springs.

Rice will discuss nine pivotal governors of Arkansas from Henry Massie Rector (1860) to Simon P. Hughes (1885) and how that 25-year span during and following the War Between the States affected Arkansas' economy, politics and landscape.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on Thursday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker's expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]