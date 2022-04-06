Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners March 29 were: first -- Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla; second -- Mabel Ashline and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. No prior experience is necessary and new players are always welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners March 29 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Sheri Bone. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Mabel Ashline. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 29 were: first -- Bill Schernikau and Don Knapp; second -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; third -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 24 were: Swiss team winners -- Dale Morrisett, Laura Batey, Maxine McClain and Jackie Nelson.

Winners March 29 were: North-South -- Robbie Tyler and Sharon Judson; East-West -- Jay Lacy and George Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners March 30 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Jerry Yarno.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Sheri Bone.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners March 25 were: Table one -- first, Van Bateman; second, Stan Neukircher. Table Two -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Van Bateman

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Email scores to [email protected]

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners March 24 were: first, Tim Spaight; second, Deana Smith; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners March 19 were: Blue Team (one point win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Ron Madsen and Bill Armstrong. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Marie Ryan, Betty O'Neil, Mike McConnell, Jerry Yarno and Rick Schmelter.