Bradley wants to simplify

Although still new to the area, Mary Ann Bradley is ready to follow in her father's footsteps and get involved in the community, which is why she's running for the Property Owners Association's Board of Directors.

"It's time for me to make a difference by being part of the greater good," she said. She considers herself a good listener and, when confronted with negativity, has found that if she just listens quietly, the negativity will die down and a conversation can take place.

Building a new home in Bella Vista has been difficult, she said, in part because of permits needed. One thing she would like to address if she's elected to the board is a way to simplify that process. She understands that it's Cooper Communities and the Architectural Control Committee that has slowed the process down, but she hopes that the POA board can influence the other agencies to simplify the building process.

She's also ready to work on an equitable method of raising assessments. Even though the unimproved lot owners outnumber the improved lot owners, it's only fair that they also pay an increase. It's about finding a balance, she said.

She's happy with the proposed renovations to Riordan Hall. At age 50, even people need help, sometimes even replacement parts. A building is the same way, she said.

She hasn't made up her mind about adding more trails in western Bella Vista. She wants to hear arguments from both sides before she forms her own opinion. But she does enjoy riding her bike on beginner trails. So far she's stayed in Bentonville on the beginner trails with her new hobby, but said eventually she may try some intermediate trails in Bella Vista.

Bradley and her husband chose Bella Vista when he prepared to retire from a career in the military. In the past, she has worked as an author, a religion teacher, a health/life coach and a homemaker.

The couple visited here for years and it was both the amenities and the natural beauty that attracted them to the area. Also, she likes that the POA is governed by a board of members.

"I'm pretty much an open book," she said. "I just want to do this to be a better person and help other people feel appreciated and listened to."