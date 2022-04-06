Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, March 21

8:26 a.m. Police received a report at Casey's General Store that, while the reporting person was stopped at the light at Casey's, the occupants of a U-Haul truck got out and banged on her hood, then got back in their vehicle and left.

Tuesday, March 22

5:38 p.m. Police received a report on Deepwood Avenue that there there have been multiple people coming and going at a house all hours of the day and night. The police report said the house in question was not in the Bella Vista Police Department's jurisdiction.

Wednesday, March 23

4:09 p.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane that two dogs were fighting and two people were bitten, one of them being an 8-year-old child.

Thursday, March 24

6:49 p.m. Police received a report on Thornaby Drive that a neighbor saw the television on in the summer home of a person who lives in Wichita. Police spoke with the homeowner and received permission to enter the residence. The television was on and the home was secure, the report said.

Friday, March 25

4 p.m. Police received a report on Thirsk Lane that someone dug a large hole in a lot that the reporting person owns.

4:09 p.m. Police arrested David Castleberry, 38, in connection with open container and out of town warrants during a traffic stop at Hampstead and Defford.

10:52 p.m. Police arrested Shasta Bulmer, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, failure to register, no insurance and suspended license.

Saturday, March 26

3:03 p.m. Police received a report on Tewkesbury Circle that someone stole lumber from a construction site.

6:54 p.m. Police arrested Shyla Carroll, 30, and Eddy Loggins, 32, in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by certain persons during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Mercy Way.

Sunday, March 27

2:24 a.m. Police arrested Dustin Foster, 28, at Fountainhall Drive in connection with DWI drugs, suspended driver's license, expired VL, no insurance, fictitious VL, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

6:13 p.m. Police arrested Annette Marie Perryman, 48, in connection with no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.