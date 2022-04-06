Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Apple Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The agenda will be a discussion and demonstration of proper settings for your iPhone/iPad that will enhance battery life; help protect privacy and improve security while online.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware and include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers. For more information contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South, in Pineville, just past Walmart and McDonald's. The meeting will feature a presentation from Dale Phillips on the Civil War. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Nebraska Club of NWA

The Nebraska Club of NWA will hold a spring football game watch party at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Papa Mike's. All Husker fans are welcome to attend. To join the group, member fees are $5 per person and membership forms will be available at the watch party, or by calling Dave at 402-317-8385 or Marcia at 605-870-1880.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join us for a walk on Saturday, April 9, in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks located at 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to join the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

The club will gather Saturday, April 9, for a public star party at Pea Ridge Military Park. The solar viewing will start at 1 p.m. with the star party that evening as it gets dark. There will be tables and exhibits with hands-on activities.

SCAS will hold its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The meeting will feature a look at Astronomy Days, Past and Present, and constellations of the month. Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday of each month. SCAS Kids Club occurs at the same time and welcomes all ages. SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. For further information, contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writers group meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Bella Vista Public Library. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12. All are welcome to revive the lost art of letter writing. Lots of discussion and great programs.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Wednesday, April 13, on the Ozark Highlands Trail and Shepard's Springs Loop Trail. This will be a 5.3 mile hike. Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Lake Fort Smith State Park visitors center located at 15458 Shepard Springs Road in Mountainburg. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carrie Kittinger with a presentation of "A Woman's Heart." The special feature will be a Style Show by "The Deb Project." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 8. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha Landess at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club Spring Plant Sale will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 and 23, at Village Waste Water Co. located at 380 Bella Vista Way. Appointments are needed for the first day. For details go to web site: https://www.bellavistagardenclub.com/.

The next meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday April 27. Guest Speaker will be Janet Carson, author, columnist and retired statewide horticulture specialist. The program she will be presenting is "Gardening in the Natural State."

Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will be holding the next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. Sugar Creek Railroad Club, we put the fun in fundraising! Our club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Bella Vista Community Concert Band's 2022 season is coming up fast, with rehearsals commencing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the BV Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Road. There are openings in all sections with a special need for percussion players, as well as low brass. All band instruments are welcome to participate; no audition necessary, just a willingness to play and enjoy playing with others.

The band owns two tubas, two French horns, two baritones, a tenor sax, an oboe, a bassoon, a clarinet and a coronet. These are available to prospective players who perhaps don't own an instrument any longer and are free to use. Contact the conductor at [email protected] with any questions.

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club will again celebrate National Music Week with a concert in the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel. Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and will feature a pianist, soprano, tenor and violinist. Details later. See the website at andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.