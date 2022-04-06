Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Communion will be celebrated.

Good Friday, April 15. No services, but the sanctuary will be open at noon for prayer.

Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Communion will be celebrated.

Sunday, April 24: Holy Humor Sunday -- On the Sunday after Easter, many churches choose to host a day where humor is lifted up as a gift from God. Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista will have a theme this year of Play Ball! Come dressed in fan gear or team colors or whatever brings you joy.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Holy Week schedule:

Palm Sunday Service April 10 at 9:30 a.m. to include fellowship with coffee and donuts before and after service.

Maundy Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m with a simple communion service,

Good Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Easter, April 17 – Celebration Worship at 9:30 a.m. – Easter Brunch at 10:30 a.m. – Children's Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m.

There will be a spring fashion show at United Lutheran, 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 18 presented by Audrey's Boutique. Audrey's Boutique offers a variety of quality donated items and proceeds go those in need in our community. All are invited to the fashion show.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

From April 8 – 11 there will be a " Drive Through Easter Story" in the church parking lot from 7 --9 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 at 4 p.m. there will be an "Easter Egg Hunt" outside, or inside in case of rain. A "Family Photo" can be taken. Separate age appropriate areas for younger children. Everyone is welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Disciples Women's Fellowship is meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, with a study led by Carlene Beam called "Seeing God's Healing Work." All women are welcome.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry currently serves approximately 200 families each month. The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon (please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules).

The following worship opportunities are scheduled for Resurrection Sunday on April 17:

-- 6:30 a.m. Community "SonRise" Service at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Dr. Bella Vista

-- 8-8:45 am "Light" Resurrection Sunday Breakfast -- there will be a "light" breakfast served in the Village Bible Church Fellowship Hall with egg casseroles and pastries, juice and coffee.

-- 9 a.m. Early Worship Service at VBC Worship Center

-- 10:30 a.m. Late Worship Service at VBC Worship Center

The month of April brings "Discover Your Spiritual Gifts" bible study hour to Village Bible Church. An open invitation to all starting April 3 at 9 a.m. each week. Did you know that as a follower of Christ, God has given you a spiritual gift(s) to use for His Glory? Would you like to know what gifts(s) God has given you?

April 3 -- Do I really have Spiritual Gifts? What does the Bible say about Spiritual Gifts?

April 10 -- The Purposes of Spiritual Gifts

April 17 -- The Impact of Spiritual Gifts

April 24 -- Applying and Using my Spiritual Gifts

Bella Vista Community Church

Holy Week Services:

Palm Sunday – April 10, at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday – April 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday – April 15, at 11:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday – April 17, at 10 a.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Holy Week, Maundy Thursday service will be at 5 p.m. April 14 and Good Friday service will be at 5 p.m. April 15. Easter, April 17 service will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by an Easter Brunch.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Palm Sunday Weekend Worship: Celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem by attending a Palm Service on Saturday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. or Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. There will be a Palm Parade for children at the 9:30 am Traditional service.

Maundy Thursday: On Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in honor of the Passover, there will be a special family service. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane and Jesus' arrest.

Good Friday: On Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m., there will be a Stations of the Cross Service. The Stations Service is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus' gift of Himself to us. The service involves our senses and our emotions as we experience the love of Jesus in a new and deep way. The Stations Service will be in the Sanctuary and does not require walking.

Easter Weekend: The entire church will celebrate Easter together on Sunday morning, April 17, at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.; therefore, there will be no Saturday Service April 16. An Easter Continental Breakfast will be served before both Sunday services on Easter morning. We ask each attendant to bring a live flower (no silk) on Easter morning, April 17. Before the morning services, there will be an adorning of the small cross near the Sanctuary entrance with flowers. As you place your flower in the wire mesh, experience the cross coming to life.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

For many, the covid pandemic has brought profound grief. Maybe this grief was caused by the loss of a loved one, the loss of health, the loss of a job or the loss of companionship. Whatever the cause, someone may be suffering from a crisis of the heart. Those in this situation should please consider the program, "When Mourning Dawns: Living Your Way through the Seasons of Grief" as a journey together in search of a new beginning in life, a fresh start.

The nine week program began March 15, but welcomes newcomers at any time each Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. In-person gatherings will take place in the parlor each week. Enter the building by the Becker Hall, west entrance. Those only able to attend by Zoom need to register at https://fumcbellavista.com/grief or call the church office at 479-855-1158.

For questions or for more information, please contact the Rev. Brenda Wideman at [email protected] or the church office.

