Weekly Vista Obituaries for Sept. 29

Juanita Clark

Juanita Clark, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Sept.19, 2021, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born June 10, 1931, in Ipava, Ill., to the late Orlie and Edith Atwater.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Clark.

Survivors are her son, Ken Clark; daughters, Pam Hooker, Diana Lynch; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Private committal of cremains will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice/Bentonville, 1201 Northeast Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

David Connor Cougill

David Connor Cougill, 88, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark., from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

He was born in Farmland, Ind., on June 11, 1933, to James Roger and Pauline McGuire Cougill. He graduated from Farmland High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation he joined the Air Force, serving between 1952 and 1956. He graduated from Ball State University in Indiana in 1959, with a degree in accounting. He was a CPA and partner in BDO Seidman, living in Louisiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Denver. He retired in 1990 to play golf and did so in 17 states before moving to Bella Vista in 2007. He served as commander to the VFW for two years. He was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Cougill; daughter, Caren Williams; and stepson, Matthew Tedford.

Survivors are Deanna Tedford Cougill, whom he married in 1990 in Denver; his son, Craig (Teresa) Cougill of Maumelle, Ark.; daughters, Cris (Toby) Tindell and Conya (Allan) Curley, both of Edmond, Okla.; their mother, Kay Sexton Miller; stepdaughter, Susan (Steven) Galen of Bentonville, Ark.; nine grandchildren and five step grandchildren.

No public services will be held.

Memorials have been established with the Arkansas Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Donald R. Loudenback, Sr.

Donald R Loudenback Sr. died at his home in Bella Vista, Ark., Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 92.

He was born July 18, 1929, in Wichita, Kan. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Moose Lodges. He enjoyed watching westerns on TV, golfing and bowling. He was an avid coin collector and was very proud of his world-wide stamp collection. He worked and retired from a career of being a government Aviation Inspector.

He is survived by his partner in life, Shirley Schlingman. He was father to Candy, Rick, Steve, Bruce and Donnie, Jr. He is also survived by many grandchildren.

No memorial service will be held.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Fern Sophia (Homer) Lundholm

Fern Sophia (Homer) Lundholm left this world on August 9, 2021 after a very brief illness. She was 98.5, just missing her goal of living to 100.

Fern was born on a farm near Barron, WI on Feb 28, 1923 to Henry and Freida (Drecktrah) Homer, graduating from Barron HS in 1941. On Feb 7, 1942 she married Lawrence (Larry) Lundholm of Chetek, WI. During WWII she, and their newborn son, followed him with the Army Air Force through the southern US. After WWII they lived in several towns in WI including Ripon, Burlington, East Troy, Thorp, Lac du Flambeau and Superior, during which time they raised 4 children. Larry and Fern retired to Bella Vista, AR in 1987 where she enjoyed golfing, tap dancing, oil and acrylic painting, crafting as well as socializing and dancing with the WI Club and many others.

Fern's eye for beauty and her love for her family were always number one in her life. Everything and everyone she touched was made more beautiful, inside and out. She created beautiful interiors and gardens in every place she lived. She was always fashionable and was an amazing seamstress, creating outfits and ball gowns for herself and daughters. She was a very successful Regional Manager for Beeline Fashions in the 60's. She held office as well as the position of President for many Women's Groups and Garden Clubs. She was the N. WI Regional Director for the Am. Heart Assoc and the Am. Cancer Assoc. She was also an organizer for Superior's PBS annual fundraising ball. While in Bella Vista she received the Outstanding Performance and Dedication award as a top Inspection Supervisor for the Greens Vacation Rentals. Most of all, she was the best mom and grandma to her children and grandchildren that they could have ever asked for. She was always there with love, support and a smile.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Larry), her son, Larry (Stillwater, OK) and all of her siblings and their spouses: Vernon Homer, Lawrence Homer, Gladys Taylor and Ruth Nichols. Fern is survived by her daughters Gloria Lundholm (Tahoe Vista, CA), Cheryl Lundholm (Bella Vista, AR) and Sharon Lundholm (Madison, WI), grandchildren Larry Lundholm Jr, Lori Murray, Kim Lynch, Michelle Bardy, Liam and Aaron O'Sullivan, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There was a viewing for the immediate family at the Bella Vista Funeral Home before her cremation. There will be a Celebration of Life on Zoom on Sunday Oct 3, 2021 from 1 - 4 pm CDT. All who knew her are invited to join us, details are on the following website. There will also be a graveside ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, WI next summer. We welcome the sharing of stories and memories on Zoom and at www.celebrating-fern-lundholm.com.

Mary Ann McClellan

Mary Ann "Duffy" McClellan, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly a longtime resident of Hibbing, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

She was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Fairmont, Minn., to Roy and Gertrude (VanBrunt) Nugent; was a graduate of Bemidji High School and attended the Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing. She married John A. "Jack" McClellan on July 13, 1952, in Puposky, Minn. They lived in Hibbing, moved to Swan Lake in 1991, and retired to Bella Vista in 2016. She was a homemaker and worked for Calico Cat for several years. She was a seamstress, a volunteer at the Bella Vista Library, and enjoyed playing cribbage and board games, and cooking. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim McClellan; and sister, Katherine Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack McClellan; children, Kathleen (Ken) Simberg of Andover, Ann (Dan) Moberg of Hibbing, Tom (Kris) McClellan of Hibbing, Linda (John) Lager of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Hope Renskers of Hibbing; brother, Patrick Nugent of Maitland, Fla.; and 16 grandchildren.

A gathering was held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing, followed by a private famile service. Plans for a memorial service in Bella Vista are pending. Inurnment in the Hibbing Park - Maple Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorials are preferred and will be donated to the Bella Vista Library.

To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .

Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Bill Pranke

Bill Pranke, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

He was born Oct. 8, 1929, to Kelly and Ida Pranke in Maywood, Ill.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and became a member of the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. After moving to Bella Vista from Elk Grove Village, Ill., he joined the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club and the American Legion Post 341.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores (Dee); daughters, Gayle, Jacqueline; son, Bill; daughter in law, Kathy; son in law, Mike; and four granddaughters.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Kenneth D. Swank

Kenneth D. Swank, 69, of Centerton, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2021, at Northwest Hospital in Bentonville.

He was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Bentonville, Ark., to Leslie Donald Swank, Sr. and Anna Lee Skaggs.

He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed educating people on them; he was extremely passionate about youth shooting and was the main reason he started Lonesome Oak Gun Range. He was a successful businessman, had his pilot's license and a dream of owning a plane, and spent a lot of time in his garden. He enjoyed bicycling and attended Get Connected Church in Centerton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Donald Swank, Sr.; his mother, Anna Lee Skaggs; brother, Leslie Donald Swank, Jr.; and sister, Cleta Norton.

He is survived by his only child, Thomas Matt Swank of Centerton; two granddaughters; brother, Franklin (Marilyn) of Gravette, Ark.; ex-wife, Kelli Swank of Bella Vista, Ark.; and close friend, Lindsey Holly and family of Jay, Okla,

There will be a celebration of his life at his farm located at 9973 N. Hwy 279 Centerton, AR 72719 at noon Oct. 9, 2021. Lunch will be provided, and all are welcome to come and pay their respects.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

