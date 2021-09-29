The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

September 29, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, Sept. 22 -- Turkey Shoot

A-Flight: First (tie) -- Ralph Trigg and Bill Winzig (39); Third (4-way tie) -- Dave Prudhomme, John Schmitt, John Swinney and Paul Nelson (40)

B-Flight: First -- Keith Hall (37); Second -- John Young (39); Third -- Dean Sobel (40)

C-Flight: First -- Jim Sours (35); Second -- Dale Zumbro (38); Third -- John Haynes (39)

D-Flight: First -- Hilary Krueger (36); Second (tie) -- Jim Hofferber and Larry Shoenhard (37)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

