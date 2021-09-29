Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 13

12:36 a.m. Police received a report that a group at the Lake Avalon swim dock was being noisy. Police made contact with the group, and they dispersed.

12:09 p.m. Police received a report on Wolviston Circle that someone moved away and left their dog in the home and the dog was yelping and crying. Police contacted the former occupant who said they were going to move the two dogs that day and that they had food and water.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9:13 p.m. Police arrested Anthony Graham Farish, 25, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Chelsea and Fenchurch.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

1:35 a.m. Police engaged in a chase that started in Bella Vista and ended when the car crashed into a house on Highway 72 in Hiwasse. The investigation is ongoing because the suspect fled the scene.

12:17 p.m. Police received a report on Overton Lane that someone heard three pops that sounded like gunshots. Police determined the sounds may have been nail guns at a construction site at Brill Lane.

3:05 p.m. Police received a report on Dolphin Lane that a gate in someone's backyard and a shop was found open a few weeks ago and they noticed the same thing the previous night. A neighbor's security footage showed someone entering the back yard. They requested extra patrol.

Thursday, Sept. 16

7:54 a.m. Police received a report off Trafalgar between Bedford and York Drive that a deer had been hit and was still alive. The reporting person wanted someone to put the deer down.

Friday, Sept. 17

5:43 a.m. Police received a report on Lillian Lane that someone's truck was entered and a wallet and cash were missing.

8:28 a.m. Police received a report on Hampton Circle that things had been stolen out of three vehicles.

8:30 a.m. Police received a report on Lillian Lane that a vehicle was broken into and items were missing.

11:08 a.m. Police received a report on Looe Lane that tenants moved out of a rental property and stole appliances.

Saturday, Sept. 18

9:34 p.m. Police received a report on Hampton Lane that someone was shooting off fireworks.

Sunday, Sept. 19

6:32 p.m. Police received a report on Basildon Drive that someone's glass side door was broken and the door had been unlocked, but it was unknown if anyone had entered the house.