LETTER: Serious, accomplished scholar

by Sandy Wiley | September 29, 2021 at 5:24 a.m.

In a recent letter I wrote on this page I commended a book on LGBT issues by David P. Gushee: Changing Our Mind. Al Clark responded by voicing his disapproval of Gushee, his book, his theology, and the school at which Gushee earned his Ph.D.

There's an easy, quick way for readers to get up to speed on these matters. Go to YouTube and type in a search for Gushee's name. Up will pop lots of splendid lectures, sermons, and interviews that Gushee has given over the years. One of the best on this subject is the 34 minute lecture he gave at Elon University six years ago.

Gushee's impressive resume can quickly be located on the internet. All I'm saying is that this serious, accomplished scholar has a voice that deserves our attention.

Sandy Wiley

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Serious, accomplished scholar

