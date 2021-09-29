Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Sept. 21 were: first game -- Bill Armstrong; second game -- Bill Diehlman.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 21 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray; fourth -- Larry and Ginger Anderson. Honorable mention -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher

The Couples Cribbage group plays at 5 p.m. each Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Any questions please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 22 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Chuck Seeley.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Sept. 23 were: first, Eileen Kringen; second, Betty Gale; third, Tim Spaithe.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 18 were: Red Team (tie-breaker win) -- Marie Ryan, Marj Shafer, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.