Bentonville celebrates homecoming, 150 years of public school

BENTONVILLE - The Bentonville High School Alumni Association is partnering with Bentonville High School to sponsor the 2021 Homecoming Parade.

On Saturday the Bentonville Tigers will celebrate their homecoming and the 150-year celebration of Bentonville schools.

A kickoff event on the courthouse steps downtown Bentonville will start at 2 p.m.

The parade will line up behind the Bentonville Fire Station (800 SW A St.) at 1:30 p.m.

The Parade Marshall is Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams of Fayetteville.

Community organizations, businesses, students and student clubs will accompany the Homecoming Royalty.

The parade will start at 8th and Main and travel down Main Street to the Square. From there it will proceed east on Central and north on SE A Street in front of the Court House.

The Bentonville High School football team plays Rogers Heritage for its homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 8, in Bentonville.

The Bentonville Alumni Association will host an Alumni Homecoming Dance that night at the Record in downtown Bentonville with music by the Restless Natives. Doors open at 7 p.m. for social time and the band starts at 8. Tickets will be available at the door.

Many classes are hosting class reunions that weekend and other homecoming weekend activities include Homecoming Assembly at BHS football stadium at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Tours of Old High will be available for alumni from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Randy McCrory will do a presentation in the Old High auditorium on the 150 years of Bentonville schools.

For more information contact Cindy Acree, Bentonville High School Alumni Association (479) 295-5842 or email [email protected]