Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

The I-49 Connector Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday with Governors Parson and Hutchinson in attendance at the Missouri/Arkansas I-49 state line. The bypass is scheduled to be open to the driving public on Friday.

Blessing of the Animals

On Sunday at 4 p.m. St. Theodore's Episcopal Church will hold its annual "Blessing of the Animals" on the church parking lot. The event is open to the public and all well-behaved animals and owners are welcome. Pet beds made by the Calico Cutups Quild Guild will be given to all attendees.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

Out of abundance of caution and much deliberation, the 2021 Christmas Bazaar at Riordan Hall has been canceled. Please email any questions or concerns to Riordan Hall at [email protected] or call 479-855-8170.

Oasis of NWA Purses with Purpose

Purses with Purpose is a unique silent auction hosted by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. Items include new and gently used designer purses, jewelry, accessories, luxury gift baskets, and so much more. Oasis of Northwest Arkansas believes each purse or item sold has a purpose and truly makes a difference. All proceeds benefit the women and children the organization serves. Keynote speakers, such as Judge Zimmerman and addiction and child welfare specialists from the DHS, will be joining to spread awareness on what recovery and addiction entail and why Oasis helps.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Oasis of Hope Second Chance Thrift Shop, 115. N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. The ticket price is $25; the virtual ticket price is $15. The ticket link is https://purses-with-purpose-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Tickets include swag bags (worth ticket price), coffee and dessert bar, and an entry for the gold ticket winner -- gold ticket winnings include a new designer handbag, day of pampering, gift cards and more.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Fall Sporting Goods Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers is having a fall sporting goods sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Hall Drive. Items include tools, camping gear, outdoor gear, tackle, outdoor wear, marine gear, etc. Proceeds support BVFT Club's charitable projects and projects on the Bella Vista lakes.

The Club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Farmers Market

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

City of Bella Vista

Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct 4. Residents should sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted online or by phone through 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Sign up online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php or by phone at 479-876-1255, opt. 4. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will be accepted if the Freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at the link above. If registering online, please complete a registration for each item, if you have multiple items to be picked up. Call 479-876-1255, opt. 4 with any questions.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors is launching an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. This plan will be used to determine the directionality and funding of projects over the next five years. Member input is critical in the development of this Plan.

Member Survey --On Oct. 1st, a survey will be sent out to all members in good standing with 11 questions. If the POA has your email address on file, you will receive an online survey. If you do not receive an online survey, please check your spam folder. If the POA does not have your email address on file, you will receive a paper survey in the mail. The survey should take less than five minutes to complete. All surveys are due by Nov. 15.

Focus Groups --In addition to the Member Survey, the POA will conduct a series of four Focus Group meetings. While the Member Surveys are quantitative in getting member input, the Focus Groups will be more qualitative in getting more detailed member input. The Focus Group meeting dates follow.

Oct 6 (Wednesday) -- 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall

Oct. 12 (Tuesday) -- 4 p.m. at Riordan Hall

Oct. 19 (Tuesday) -- 10 a.m. at Riordan Hall

Nov. 1 (Monday) -- 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall

Focus Group meetings will be heavily interactive. The meetings are anticipated to last for 90 minutes. Members should only attend one of the four meetings.

Results --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be fully and transparently shared with the membership in January. Date TBA.

Five-Year Strategic Plan --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be used to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista POA. The goal is to roll out this plan to the membership midway through 2022.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Libary is open Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday.

For information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. There are exhibits on Bella Vista history from the late 1800's/early 1900's to present day. The museum is seeking volunteers to be museum docents who have an interest in history and like interacting with people. All volunteers must be fully covid vaccinated. Men and women of all ages are welcome. Duties include greeting visitors, explaining what they will see at the museum, giving tours of the Settler's Cabin next door to the museum, helping with inquiries, and manning the gift shop. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jill Werner at [email protected] or phone 479-721-3122. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

It's craft season y'all!

The Junk Ranch Prairie Grove Oct 1-2

Vintage Halloween and all things fall! Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1st and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2nd. Two days of searching for the unique and those one-of-a-kind finds.

11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Website, www.thejunkranch.net for more details.

Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More of NW Arkansas Oct. 13-17

Spanker Creek Farm will host its 15th Annual Arts, Crafts and More Fall Festival Oct. 13-17. This is an outdoor event located in Northwest Arkansas, at the foot of the Ozark Mountains.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanker Creek Farm is located just north of Bentonville and south of Bella Vista on West McNelly Road /Benton County 40, approximately 1/2 mile east of Walgreen's and Lowe's. Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts, & More is very conveniently located from War Eagle Mill.

The farm setting has a great Ozark atmosphere with its surrounding beauty, ideal for an Arts, Crafts, and More Fair atmosphere. Spanker Creek runs along the entire south side of the fair grounds and flows into Sugar Creek on the west side. The north side boasts a hillside of beautiful bluffs and trees.

There will be many returning exhibitors that have been coming to the area for years along with new exhibitors from all over the U.S.

War Eagle Fair Oct. 14-17

The War Eagle Fair began in 1954. It was started as a way for crafters from across the Ozarks region to display their works. It continues today over 60 years later with the same idea. With more than 250 booths of all handcrafted products displayed by their creators, the War Eagle Fair takes place along the banks of the War Eagle Creek. A beautiful Fall setting of changing leaves makes the perfect weekend get away experience.The War Eagle Fair is brought to you by the family and friends of founder, Blanche Elliott. The current directors strive to create and continue interest in the traditions of arts and crafts.

Address: 11037 High Sky Inn Rd, Hindsville, Ark. 72738

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday, Friday, Saturday); 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sunday)

No pets; service animals only allowed.

Admission is free; parking is $5/vehicle; handicap parking available. There are ATMs located on the grounds.

There is a FREE package checkstand where you can leave purchases of all sizes while you continue shopping; and a convenient loading area for large and heavy items.