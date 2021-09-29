American Legion moving forward after selling building

The American Legion Post 341 plans to move forward and remain active in the community after selling its building, Post Commander Brad Kennell said.

The two-story, 4,000-square-foot building closed on Aug. 30, said Darleen Olson, agent with Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette. Olson represented the American Legion in the sale.

Health Solutions, LLC purchased the eight-year-old building but the sale had not yet been recorded at the Benton County Courthouse by Friday afternoon, Olson said, adding she could not disclose the purchase price.

The building went under contract on Dec. 29, 2020. Matt Imhoff with Cushman Wakefield Sage Partners represented Health Solutions, LLC.

The process took a long time because there were questions about the zoning and easements, Kennell said. Meetings took place with the Architectural Control Committee to iron out those questions, and the ACC only meets monthly, he said.

The building features more than 2,200 sqare feet on the main level, with two large conference rooms, an office and a great deal of storage on the upper level, Olson said.

How the new owners will utilize that space remains a mystery right now.

"I don't know what they are planning to do," she said.

Kennell said he was not involved when the former American Legion Post officials built the building, which features a restaurant and a bar. When it opened, Benton County was considered a "dry county" and the dances, trivia nights and cornhole competitions were popular. People were attracted to the good food, alcohol and fun activities.

The budget was $20,000 monthly, and the Post brought in about $18,000 to $20,000 a month, Kennell said. When Covid-19 hit, however, business bottomed out.

Kennell, who served as the Post Commander for about the past three years, said he doesn't believe those activities aligned with American Legion's pillars, which promote and help veterans, America, youth and community. He plans to help the 325-strong membership move forward and focus on those four missions.

The American Legion plans to acquire a building, which will be sizably smaller and more affordable than its former home, he said.

For now, Post 341 plans to meet monthly at Concordia Retirement Community's main building, which is convenient for members, he said. Additionally, several veterans live at Concordia, and the Post hopes to help them further, he added.

The Post is aided by an extremely active Post Auxiliary that recently hosted four girls for Girls State, Kennell said. The instrumental group hosts poppy sales and other activities.

The Post is planning to move ahead with activities, including a Veterans Ceremony on Nov. 11. Kennell hopes to confirm the location, but wants to hold the ceremony at the Veterans Wall in Bella Vista.