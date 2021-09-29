No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA Emergency Rooms Prep for Elderly Vets

---

Half of our 19.5 million veterans are over the age of 65, and they make up 45% of emergency room visits at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, according to the VA.

Seniors come with their own set of medical conditions, such as delirium, cognitive impairment and others. The VA will now address the medical concerns of our senior veterans with the creation of Geriatric Emergency Departments. The plan, in collaboration with several civilian groups, is to create accredited geriatric departments in 70 VA facilities with specifically trained teams that will cover everything from medical, social work and community resources to working with senior veterans to reduce avoidable hospital admissions.

There will be three levels of age-appropriate care, with specific education for doctors and nurses. The VA has gone to a lot of trouble to identify just what is needed in each area.

They'll do screenings to look for the risk of falling, caregiver burden, functional decline, delirium and cognitive impairment while recognizing underlying geriatric syndromes. (That's where the specialized education comes in.)

But that's just the beginning. They'll look for signs of elder abuse and overall frailty, help with pharmacy and medication (and identify inappropriate and duplicate or contraindicated medications), look into pain control, arrange for transportation home and more.

The model of care for emergency department accreditation is three pages long with no detail too small to consider. They've even thought of the need for a large font in all printed instructions, nonslip floors, handrails and big signs.

So far, 20 emergency rooms in 15 states have applied for accreditation, with 16 facilities already accredited. Ten are partially accredited. The remaining sites will likely apply for accreditation by the end of 2022.

It looks like the VA is getting started just in time. The average age of veterans is 58, with the biggest bump in the curve ages 45 to 64 years old.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* The Chocolate River in the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" was real! The production used 150,000 gallons of water, cream and chocolate. But the ingredients spoiled and smelled really bad when the movie ended.

* Studies have shown that playing Tetris can curb sex, drug and food cravings.

* C.S. Lewis coined the term "verbicide" to denote the killing of a word or distortion of its original meaning.

* A Vietnamese man was hospitalized after drinking too much methanol. Doctors transfused 15 cans of beer into his body to revive him. The liver breaks down ethanol before methanol, which gave doctors more time to do dialysis to remove the methanol from his system.

* The University of Oxford is older than the Aztec Empire.

* Santa Claus was issued a pilot's license from the U.S. government in 1927, along with airway maps and a promise to keep the runway lights on.

* The fighting on D-Day was so fierce that as much as 4% of the sand on Normandy beaches is magnetic due to shrapnel that has been broken down over the decades into sand-sized bits.

* Only official members of federally accepted Native American tribes may legally possess or collect eagle feathers.

* During a game, Babe Ruth would place a cabbage leaf under his cap to keep cool under the sun, replacing it every inning or two.

* Instead of kissing his bride, Edward II of England sealed his wedding vows with a smooch to his lover, Piers Gaveston, 1st Earl of Cornwall.

* A house cat could beat superstar runner Usain Bolt in the 200-meter dash.

***

Thought for the Day: "Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you." -- Mother Teresa

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

By Steve Becker

CAUTION PAYS DIVIDENDS

---

West dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K J 6

[H] 10 9 5

[D] A 10 8 3

[C] K Q 7

WEST

[S] 10 8 4 2

[H] A Q 6

[D] Q 7 5 2

[C] 9 3

EAST

[S] A 7 5 3

[H] 3

[D] J 9 4

[C] 10 6 5 4 2

SOUTH

[S] Q 9

[H] K J 8 7 4 2

[D] K 6

[C] A J 8

The bidding:

West North East South

Pass 1 [D] Pass 1 [H]

Pass 1 NT Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- nine of clubs.

When planning the play of a hand, declarer should always ask himself what, if anything, can beat him. If a threat is found to exist, countermeasures should be sought to neutralize the potential danger.

Take this case where a casual approach to the play of four hearts will very quickly lead to down one. If, for example, South wins West's club lead in dummy and leads a heart, the contract is doomed. West takes the ten with the queen (or the king with the ace) and leads a second club. When declarer next leads another heart, West wins, puts East in with the ace of spades and ruffs the club return for the setting trick.

While it is true that it takes an unlucky lie of the opposing cards to defeat four hearts, South should nevertheless make the contract. Since the only way he can be beaten is if the opponents score a club ruff in addition to the A-Q of hearts and ace of spades, all his efforts should be directed to defusing that threat.

The proper play is to lead a spade rather than a trump at trick two, continuing with a second spade if the first one is refused. In the actual case, East wins with the ace but cannot subsequently regain the lead to give West a club ruff, and the contract is made.

The beauty of the spade play at trick two is that declarer cannot lose more than three tricks, despite West's doubleton club, no matter where the missing aces and the heart queen are actually located.

If, say, East happens to have the ace of hearts, South will still prevail. In that case, after the spade ace is taken by either opponent and a club is continued, declarer wins in dummy and leads a heart. East can rise with the ace and give his partner a club ruff, but that's all for the defense. South can win any return, draw the one missing trump and claim the rest of the tricks.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.