Weekly Vista Obituaries for Sept. 22, 2021

Craig R. Ferguson

Craig R. Ferguson, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died July 17, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He died at home in hospice care.

He was born in Manhattan, Kan., and graduated from Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked in the private and public sectors as a Vocational Evaluator.

He is survived by his wife, Carlyn; a daughter, stepson, one brother and four sisters; and his best buddy, Wayne.

He was cremated and requested no service.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.