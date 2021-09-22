The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

September 22, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Dogwood Hills, Sept. 15 -- Best Ball Two Persons

A-Flight: First -- Steve Salas and John Schmitt (30); Second -- Ralph Nimmer and Jim Davis (31); Third (3-way tie) -- Paul Brainard and Joe D'Anna / Dale Trainer and Dave Prudhomme / Doug Mills and John Swinney (33)

B-Flight: First (tie) -- Rod Alfrod and Doug Johnston / Bill Wildman and John Young (34); Third -- Jim Smith and Blind Draw (35)

C-Flight: First (tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Arlo McDowell / Jim Sours and John Haynes (29); Third -- Dan Burmester and Keith Hall (31)

D-Flight: First -- John Frey and Hilary Krueger (30.5); Second -- David Schenk and Dennis Dean (32); Third --Merrill Johnson and Charles Hult (38)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

