Quick work session precedes POA board meeting

In a work session that only lasted 15 minutes, the POA Board of Directors had a chance to discuss issues that will be on the agenda of this week's monthly board meeting.

One item was an emergency capitol project that will need board approval. The project consist of four pumps on three different golf courses. Several of the pumps were already installed and paid for with operating funds, but General Manger Tom Judson said that all the purchases should have been capital projects.

"It's always uncomfortable when I have to go to the board and say, 'Oh, we we need your approval and we already spent the money.' That's never fun," Judson said. He said auditors would have found the mistake and asked for the change if it's not done now.

So far the cost for the two pumps at the Country Club came to $53,686.66 and one at Highlands came to $32,058.28. The fourth pump will be needed at Dogwood, but no price estimate was given. That figure should be available at the board meeting.

The POA budget this year included $25,000 for charitable giving. Some years, Judson reminded the board, the POA doesn't donate anything. In 2019 because of the unbudgeted expenses of the Trafalgar Road fire, there were no donations.

The Charitable Giving Committee meets once or twice a year and recommends Bella Vista charities that may receive POA funds as grants. This year the committee is recommending that the Bella Vista Recycling Center receive $7,000; Bella Vista Animal Shelter $4,250; Bella Vista Library Foundation $4,250; Bella Vista Community TV $3,500; Oasis of NWA $1,625; Bella Vista Foundation $1,625; NWA Women's Chorus $1,250; Bella Vista Arts Council $600; and Bella Vista Calico Cutups $900.

The board also considered changes to the policy that indemnifies board members and officers of the POA, so that they are protected from law suits. The policy was also a topic last month. Changes to policy require two readings at open meetings. Some changes to policy 8.1 were approved as a first reading last month, and will be up as a second reading at Thursday's board meeting. Other changes were proposed after last month's board meeting, so another section of policy 8.01 will be voted as a first reading on Thursday and won't be official until a second vote is taken.

Judson reminded the board that proposed changes to governing documents are listed on the POA website at bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.