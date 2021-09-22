Promotion company finds video preview attracting people to Bella Vista

A company hired to promote Bella Vista and drive tourism is finding some surprisingly sweet success in a recently released promotional video.

Shot on a modest budget, creative folks utilized original photography and a drone to "capture the beauty of Bella Vista," said Brandon Kelley, with Discover Bella Vista.

His company, headquartered in Monett, Mo., oversees the Discover Bella Vista website and Facebook page. The company was hired to take over the existing social media platforms about two years ago, Kelley said.

Discover Bella Vista officials meet monthly with the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion Commission to discuss promotional plans, he said.

The social platforms feature Bella Vista's many amenities, including golf, scenic wedding venues and more.

Part of that plan includes a recently launched promotional video for a series that has gotten some serious traction, prompting creative folks to consider expanding that marketing approach with other stories.

The Trail Builders series explores a look behind the creation of three mountain bike trail systems, featuring the Back 40, Blowing Springs and Little Sugar.

The documentary-style video preview has definitely caught the attention of viewers. Launched on YouTube, the video has garnered more than 6,000 views and triggered numerous positive responses, from showcasing the beauty of Bella Vista to how professional the video appears.

"We are pleasantly surprised," Kelley said. "We couldn't be more pleased."

Creative staffers shot quite a bit of footage featuring the mountain biking trail community, which will be cut into three different episodes and featured as a series. Each video focuses on a different angle. Episode 1, "The Vision," is aimed at the trail's design, and will launch in November, with a second, called "The Build," focusing on the actual building of the trail. That video will launch in December.

A third, "The Ride," will focus on the people who visit the trails. That will launch in January.

Marketing numbers show that those in neighboring states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri are definitely interested in Bella Vista, with a stronghold from Texas. But people are traveling here from places as far away as Utah, California and Canada, he said. There's even a small percentage of international visitors who have made their way here, though the Covid-19 pandemic has softened travel, he said.

Kelley believes the preview video, which was launched to shine a spotlight on the trails here, has united a lot of people.

If the series type of videos proves intriguing for viewers, creative personnel may delve into other avenues to promote.

"If we find that really works, we could look at some other Bella Vista stories," he said. "Bella Vista has some amazing history. There are many things we would love to connect with."