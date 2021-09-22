Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 6
8:25 a.m. Police received a report on Walter Drive that a bicycle was stolen during the night.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
11:46 a.m. Police received a report at Glasgow and Lothian that a vehicle passed a stopped school bus.
1 p.m. Police received a report on Kalynn Lane that an aggressive cat bit someone.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
5:24 p.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hollow Way Drive. The fire was contained to the oven.
8:58 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Louis Nelson, 35, in connection with public intoxication at Sonic.
Thursday, Sept. 9
3:58 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hindon Lane.
2:22 p.m. Police received a report at Evanton and Highlands Boulevard that someone came onto a resident's property and cut down a black walnut tree.
Friday, Sept. 10
4:28 p.m. Police received a report on Roding Circle that a neighbor's dog ran up to someone and was aggressive.
Saturday, Sept. 11
2:06 a.m. Police arrested Coy Benjamin Talley, 61, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Cliffside shopping center.
Sunday, Sept. 12
7:02 a.m. Police investigated a stolen vehicle reported on Bosworth Circle.
9:11 p.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dulverton Drive.
11:02 p.m. Police arrested Mary Margaret Howell, 55, in connection with open container and possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Sonic.