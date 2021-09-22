Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 6

8:25 a.m. Police received a report on Walter Drive that a bicycle was stolen during the night.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

11:46 a.m. Police received a report at Glasgow and Lothian that a vehicle passed a stopped school bus.

1 p.m. Police received a report on Kalynn Lane that an aggressive cat bit someone.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

5:24 p.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hollow Way Drive. The fire was contained to the oven.

8:58 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Louis Nelson, 35, in connection with public intoxication at Sonic.

Thursday, Sept. 9

3:58 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hindon Lane.

2:22 p.m. Police received a report at Evanton and Highlands Boulevard that someone came onto a resident's property and cut down a black walnut tree.

Friday, Sept. 10

4:28 p.m. Police received a report on Roding Circle that a neighbor's dog ran up to someone and was aggressive.

Saturday, Sept. 11

2:06 a.m. Police arrested Coy Benjamin Talley, 61, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Cliffside shopping center.

Sunday, Sept. 12

7:02 a.m. Police investigated a stolen vehicle reported on Bosworth Circle.

9:11 p.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dulverton Drive.

11:02 p.m. Police arrested Mary Margaret Howell, 55, in connection with open container and possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Sonic.