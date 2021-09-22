Peeping accusation leads to Bella Vista man's arrest

ROGERS -- A Bella Vista man was arrested Sunday after he was seen in a video looking into a window and trying to enter a home, said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Gage Antonio Pellegrino, 22, was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail. He was arrested in connection with attempted burglary, stalking, voyeurism and loitering.

Rogers police went at 12:08 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 1600 block of West Pleasant Grove Road for a report of a person looking in the window of an apartment, Foster said. Pellegrino was seen on video multiple times looking in the window and attempting to enter the home, Foster said.

Police are asking anyone with similar experiences to contact the department at (479) 636-4141.