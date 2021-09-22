LETTER: Let us try to be accurate

A recent letter to the editor advocates our being understanding of those who are LGBQTIA, an ever-growing alphabet embracing the current hot button issue of homosexuality. I agree with the letter writer who was following up on the previous week's column written by Robert Box: We must be understanding and tolerant of our fellows, even if not accepting of their lifestyle. The letter writer suggests a sympathetic book by an author who is characterized as an evangelical.

However, let us not characterize the author, David Gushee, of Changing Our Mind, as an evangelical. Let us be accurate. The author does not characterize himself as "evangelical" but as a "progressive evangelical," and words matter, especially words like "progressive." Further, Cushee's advanced degree is from a bastion of religious liberalism. It has been suggested by another Christian ethicist that Gushee has even given up his evangelical status as he has given in to the wave of revisionist gay theology, couched in the sleight-of-hand parlance of "what the Bible actually says."

The Bible is quite clear on what the Bible actually says, regardless of the personal agendas of those who take positions contrary to Scripture.

Professor Bruce Metzger of Princeton Theological Seminary, the modern giant of new testament textual criticism and translation, held the New Testament we have is correctly translated from the ancient documents. Isn't it odd that the newcomers of the revisionist gay theology movement have found support for their position in their mischaracterizations of verses they argue bolster their position when Metzger himself rested in his belief the Bible we have has been accurately translated and the verses themselves have withstood the test of time until recently commandeered by this new movement? What would be even more odd is if the Christian pastors in the Bella Vista churches do not submit their Bible-based observation on this critical biblical doctrine.

Al Clark

Bella Vista