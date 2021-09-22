LETTER: I love our trails, but ...

Bella Vista has spent a lot of time and effort in building a beautiful system of trails across our beautiful city and into Bentonville and beyond. This encourages people to get outdoors and to exercise.

But we've left a huge hole in the process. People have to drive to a place where they can then walk or ride their bikes.

Our main arteries (the roads with a centerline, dividing the traffic) for driving are suicide areas for walkers and bicyclers. They are scary for the riders and walkers, and maybe even more so for the cars who need to pass them.

If our main roads had a couple of feet of pavement on either side of the road for bicycles and walkers and runners, we would really be encouraging people to walk and run and ride. As it is, our main roads are a huge barrier to exercise.

Is it possible to put a bicycle/walking strip on either side of our main roads into our planning so that we can become the best city ever instead of just a good city?

Phillip Opperman

Bella Vista