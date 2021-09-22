OPINION: Grieving a loss involves many different emotions

I'm acutely aware that a lot of people have lost a loved one to Covid-19 or some other tragedy these days and that people grieve in many different ways. Whenever a family grieves a loss, there are a lot of different emotions that kick in, reactions, coping mechanisms, and often a lot of tears. The process of grief may include shutting down, crying, sleeping, struggling to sleep, overeating, struggling with appetite, angry outbursts, irritability, moments of levity, numbness, depression and denial. Some people will want to talk about the situation while others may want to withdraw into silence. We are all different.

Sarah Epstein, LMFT, is a marriage and family therapist working in Philadelphia and a contributor to a number of media outlets. She recently wrote the article, "Family Grief: Five Keys to Grieving Well Together" for the summer edition of HOPE Magazine, the official publication of Concerns of Police Survivors for Survivors, Agencies and Supporters. Let me share the gist of these five keys with you.

First, Respect different forms of grief. It is important to recognize that there is no perfect way to grieve. Too many times, in a family setting, individuals tend to compare their grief responses with others and either feel guilt for or judgment of others' responses. Learn how to give yourself space to grieve in your own way, and to allow the same thing for others around you. Respect both the stoic and silent person and the laughing person. Avoid making a person feel bad about his or her chosen way of grieving.

Second, Respect different paces of grief. For some people, grief overtakes the mourner almost immediately following a loss; for others, the enormity of what has happened may not sink in for weeks or months. And, in some cases where death is anticipated but has not yet occurred -- e.g. Alzheimer patients -- family members may even start mourning before death occurs. People process grief at different paces.

Third, Make room for feelings. A part of the grief process is learning how to make room for each other's feelings. If you're a parent, remind your children it's okay to feel sad and that it's okay to not understand and that it's even okay if they feel OK. Grief is confusing and no one knows exactly how it should look. Be willing to give permission to feel complicated; messy feelings are vital to the healing process.

Fourth, Set boundaries. Know what you can give and what you can't give. It's important to remember that there are times when a person cannot meet someone else's needs. While family support can provide solace, some may feel incapable of helping others through their pain. That's okay. We have to care for ourselves before we can care for someone else. If someone approaches you asking for support and you cannot give it at that moment, it's okay to simply tell the person, "I can see you're really hurting. I'm hurting, too. I want to be there for you, but I can't right now."

Fifth, Seek outside help. Whenever you find yourself unable to adequately cope by yourself, know that it's okay to seek help from a professional. Seeking professional help is a normal and healthy way to work through a loss. This is true even when you are working within a company that may think having an employee seek help is a sign of weakness, Companies that are more informed know an employee who is asking for help is actually showing a sign of strength. This is especially true in police and fire departments where employees fear asking for help may interfere with their current status and certainly any future promotions.

Despite all of the confusion regarding how people are dying today, no one can ignore the fact that far too many people today have died from many causes. Grieving is difficult and very different among different people, but it is a vital part of our lives. Learning how to respect the way different people grieve is a mature response to losing a loved one. Learning how to respect your own process of grieving is the gateway to moving through loss through strength.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.