Helping seniors navigate the Medicare maze

Tom Martfeld has been helping customers in Northwest Arkansas get the right insurance coverage at the best price for over 48 years. He now specializes in Medicare supplemental plans and other senior care products including dental, vision, life insurance and more. The reason he chose to specialize in Medicare is he feels the process is not easy for the average non-professional to understand and making a decision can be daunting.

"There are so many choices in Medicare supplements right now, it can be very confusing to someone approaching that time in their life," Tom said. "It's important that you work with a professional who specializes in Medicare to discuss what options available. You need to sit down and talk face-to-face with someone who can really explain all of the various options you have. Someone who can help guide you through the Medicare maze."

Tom Martfeld and Associates is an independent agency. They work with multiple insurance organizations to help find the right fit and a good price. "We represent most of the major companies that deal with senior products," he said. "Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Humana, Aetna and more."

But it's the personal touch that really sets Tom apart. "We offer a very different customer experience than a call center who would just have an agent in Florida or somewhere call you back and try to sell you something," Tom said. "We sit down with our customers and really explain the different parts of Medicare and why they should have supplemental coverage and how it works. Why they need to have something to protect them from expensive, ongoing treatment."

Contact Tom Martfeld and Associates today to learn more.

Tom Martfeld and Associates Insurance

321 West Poplar

Rogers, AR 72756

479-636-9051

[email protected]

Arkansas license #832365