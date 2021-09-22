Fly Tyers Club to hold sporting goods sale, asking for donations

The Fly Tyers Club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the upcoming Fall Sporting Goods Sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock at 636-443-3325.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Fall Sporting Goods Sale will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion adjoining Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Monies raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

Thanking all in advance for your support of the Fly Tyers Club and the lakes in Bella Vista.