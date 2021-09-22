Council discusses rezoning issue in work session

The final step in amending the Bella Vista Rezone/Zoning Map was one of the many items the city council discussed during Monday night's work session ahead of its Sept. 27 council meeting.

The work session agenda also included an ordinance adopting local standards for sewage disposal systems, an ordinance providing for the elimination of a separate Board of Adjustment, an ordinance requiring a business license for the operation of business in the city -- including short-term rentals -- as well as the zoning ordinance.

A trio of resolutions were also discussed during the session. Those included approval of Mayor Peter Christie's appointment of Shelli Kerr to the Bella Vista Arts Council for a three-year term ending April 22, 2024, the authorization and levying the millage rate of ad valorem real and personal property tax for the city for the year 2021 (to be collected in 2022) and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a real estate contract with Mercy Health Systems of Northwest Arkansas Communities for the procurement of right-of-way necessary for the Mercy Way Bridge Construction Project.

Also listed on the agenda as discussion items were the following topics: compensation for elected officials, a new road paving policy and an update on the guard rail at Metfield Connector.

The Rezone/Zoning Map amendment discussion comes on the heels of its presentation in a public hearing at the Sept. 13 Planning Commission meeting. During that meeting a list of 23 parcels, designated as P-1, or Conservation (flood plain), were considered by the commission for recommendation to the city council as parcels to be changed to R-1 (single family, residential) with the permission of Cooper Communities.

The list was presented by Christie, who explained why it was more feasible to bundle all of the parcels into one amendment.

"This is a continuation of what we have seen over the past two months," Christie said. "If you'll remember we started with three (parcels) and last month we had 10 and then we were told by staff to expect over 20 this month. Some of you had asked if there was any way we could bundle this and make it more efficient, not only for council but for the Planning Commission and for the residents during the public discussion period."

Christie said he discussed the matter with staff attorney Jason Kelley and it was determined that Christie could "write as the applicant to staff and ask that they put them into one ordinance."

Which made for a more convenient process.

"It worked out quite well because instead of having 25 public hearings there was only one," the mayor said. "And No. 16 was eventually pulled. However, those opposing No. 16 would have had to have gone through 15 public hearings, and that is a little onerous, I would think."

Four parcels were eventually pulled from the list after several residents in the public hearing portion of the Sept. 13 meeting objected to it being on the list.

Christie said the removal of those parcels by the commissioners was "right and proper," adding, "They did the right thing."

He also said bundling the various parcels into one group was a response to requests that had been made.

"Some people thought for some reason there was lack of transparency and some sort of conspiracy when, in fact, what I was doing was actually responding to requests from some of you if we couldn't streamline it and bundle it into one ordinance," he said.

When it came time for questions on the topic, Councilman Larry Wilms was the first to speak up.

"From an outside viewpoint it certainly smacks of what one would call, 'quid pro quo, you shake my hand I'll shake your hand,'" he said, "especially since we just went through an ordeal with the applicant of these 20-some parcels for a power line for our police and court facility. So that's what it looks like on the outside. I think it would be helpful to know where that list came from and how it was compiled. I still haven't heard a good explanation for that."

Christie answered, "Larry, that's very simple. You've been part of this discussion all along. The listing of the properties came from Cooper Communities. They are reserved, private properties they would like to move into R-1. They brought them in (as three groupings). There was no, 'You scratch my back I'll scratch yours.' If you had been listening to my TV programs I do every month, as well as a number of speeches I have been making around the community, I make it very, very clear that when Cooper Communities told us that they wanted to do this and, in essence, were not necessarily going to give us water, I told them I would not buy into that. I've been very up front about that all the time. I did say to them i will certainly have staff help you through the process, as we would with anybody else wanting to have a rezoning. But it will take months. And here we are eight months later and there was no special consideration given to them whatsoever. In fact, if we were doing so why would we have counsel read for eminent domain against Cooper and the POA to try and get water? So the argument doesn't hold."

Another of the topics that received a lot of discussion during the session was that of the elimination of a separate Board of Adjustment, which would basically be absorbed into the Planning Commission.

"The Planning Commission is the Planning Commission still," Kelley explained. "All they would do is sit as the Board of Adjustment. They would have Board of Adjustment variance items to deal with during a meeting. Some cities ... would have a separately-called meeting as the Board of Adjustment and have a separate agenda. I'm not sure the law requires that, it just says the Planning Commission can sit as the Board of Adjustment. A lot of this will be handled by the Planning Commission's rules and procedures, which they have, and how they want to handle it."

He added, "But no one's yielding any legal authority."

Christie assured that when the Planning Commission was dealing with Board of Adjustment issues the "original intent" will still be there.

The mayor said citizens would be able to comment at the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m.