Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

Winners Sept. 13 were: first, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; second, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau; third, Dan Bloomer and Wayne Doyle; fourth, Pat & Tom Karbouski; fifth, Fran Olsen Parrish and Becky Thompson; sixth, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy. Honorable mention: Frank and Krystel Krug

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Sept. 14 were: first game -- Art Hamilton; second game -- Bill Armstrong.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 14 were: first -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher; second -- Bill Schernikau and Al Akey; third -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Sept. 14 for 3 to 13 -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton, second, Marj Shafer. Texas Canasta winners were: first, Mabel Ashline; second, Diane Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Sept. 16 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck; second, Jeanie Swanson; third, Cornelia Fleming.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 11 were: Blue Team First -- Marj Shafer, Mary Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Mike McConnell, Sam Brehm, and Jerry Vnuk. Red Team Second -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Virgie Riedl, Chuck Hurl, Gene Riedl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.