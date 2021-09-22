Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar -- CANCELLED

Out of abundance of caution, the 2021 Christmas Bazaar at Riordan Hall is cancelled. As other local organizations are rethinking large group gatherings, we have decided not to hold the bazaar this year. We look forward to the spring and hope to be able to hold our Spring Bazaar. We know many of you were looking forward to this event so, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions or concerns, please email Riordan Hall at [email protected] or call 479-855-8170.

I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

The I-49 Connector Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, with Governors Parson and Hutchinson in attendance at the Missouri/Arkansas I-49 state line. The Bypass is scheduled to be open to the driving public on Friday, Oct. 1.

City of Bella Vista

Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct 4. Residents should sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted online or by phone through 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Sign up online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php or by phone at 479-876-1255, opt. 4. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will be accepted if the Freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at the link above. If registering online, please complete a registration for each item, if you have multiple items to be picked up. Call 479-876-1255, opt. 4 with any questions.

Oasis of NWA Purses with Purpose

Purses with Purpose is a unique silent auction hosted by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. Items include new and gently used designer purses, jewelry, accessories, luxury gift baskets, and so much more. Oasis of Northwest Arkansas believes each purse or item sold has a purpose and truly makes a difference. All proceeds benefit the women and children the organization serves. Keynote speakers, such as Judge Zimmerman and addiction and child welfare specialists from the DHS, will all be joining to spread awareness on what recovery and addiction entail and why Oasis helps.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Oasis of Hope Second Chance Thrift Shop, 115. N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. The ticket price is $25; the virtual ticket price is $15. The ticket link is https://purses-with-purpose-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Tickets include swag bags (worth ticket price), coffee & dessert bar, and an entry for the gold ticket winner -- gold ticket winnings include a new designer handbag, day of pampering, gift cards, and more.

Bella Vista Fly Tyer's Fall Sporting Goods Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyer's is having a fall sporting goods sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Hall Drive. Items include tools, camping gear, outdoor gear, tackle, outdoor wear, marine gear, etc. Proceeds support BVFT Club's charitable projects and projects on the Bella Vista lakes.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below:

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative);

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church.

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. In addition to three rooms of exhibits going back over 100 years, the museum contains a gift shop offering a variety of merchandise including Bella Vista souvenir items and books. Featured is the recently released pictorial history book about Bella Vista, co-authored by Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips. That book will also be available for sale at the Bella Vista Business Association Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot near the Kingsdale swimming pool off Riordan Road. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website is bellavistamuseum.org.

Surrounding Area

North Forest Lights

This is the third and final season for the North Forest Lights at Crystal Bridges. Enjoy an immersive nighttime walk through the woods featuring dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements, and soundscapes. Five distinct installations will bring the soul of the forest to life with light, sound, and sensory effects in a captivating, family-friendly experience. North Forest Lights will be open in the evening hours after sunset Wednesday through Sunday, now through Jan. 2, 2022. Advanced tickets are encouraged. Walk-up tickets are available as capacity allows and are an additional $5 for each ticket category. Ticket prices are: Adults: $22 | Adult members: $15; Youth 7-18: $10 | Youth members 7-18: $7; and Kids 6 and under: FREE

Hobbs State Park's Visitor Center

Hobbs State Park, the largest of the fifty-two in Arkansas (12,054 acres), shows itself in many ways -- through its geology, primitive camping, hiking, birding, biking, photographic opportunities, horseback riding, shooting range, an amazing visitor center, and its sheer size. The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week, only being closed on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year's days.