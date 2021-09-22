No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA Thieves Never Learn

---

Criminals just can't seem to help themselves when it comes to stealing from the Department of Veterans Affairs. What they haven't figured out is that they will eventually get caught.

In a despicable scheme, a New Jersey man has admitted to helping steal and then sell $8.2 million in HIV drugs. One of his theft partners worked in a VA hospital pharmacy and was discovered via surveillance footage. The thefts happened over the course of 27 months. How, we would like to know, could someone be allowed to walk out with $8.2 million in drugs in her bag without being stopped by security?

In Georgia, a VA employee pleaded guilty to stealing $1.9 million in medical equipment and then reselling it. Using his VA credit card, he bought hundreds of items and sold them to a company in another state for eight years.

The U.S. Attorney had a big day in arresting 16 people in a massive kickback-and-bribery scheme that included vendors and employees at two Florida VA hospitals. The $20 million in thefts started in 2009 and wasn't discovered in audits. Their methods of theft and the charges were numerous and varied: inflating the cost of goods sold or shorting the orders, paying kickbacks, making purchases with VA credit cards, receiving bribes, healthcare fraud and ordering from companies that didn't exist. The last of the band of thieves was recently sentenced.

In a smaller but equally important scheme, a Washington landlord admitted to scamming $16,000 for HUD-VA housing for a homeless veteran. Not only was he billing the government for the monthly rent, but he was collecting from the veteran as well, a clear violation of the HUD-VASH program. For this he will get nailed for three times the amount he stole. The formerly homeless veteran will share in this and get a settlement of $4,000.

The one big beef I have is that none of these criminals ever go to jail for very long.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* During the entire run of Gilligan's Island, it was never revealed if "Gilligan" was his first or last name.

* Although lesser known today, the temperance novel "Franklin Evans; or, The Inebriate: A Tale of the Times" was one of Walt Whitman's most commercially successful works. The great American poet wrote this novel at the start of his career, strictly for cash. Interestingly, considering the book's subject matter, he later admitted that he wrote it in a three-day drunken stupor.

* Tic Tacs got their name from the sound they make when they are tossed around in their container.

* The gelatin in Haribo gummy bears contains nine out of the 10 amino acids that are essential to our bodies.

* On Feb. 1, 2005, the Emergency Alert System was accidentally activated in portions of Connecticut, calling for the immediate evacuation of the entire state. Later studies showed that citizens' common sense prevailed, with the typical response being to "change the channel" or seek other confirmation.

* Between 12,000 and 15,000 bicycles are retrieved from the bottom of Amsterdam's canals each year.

* In Ethiopia, a spot known as "The Gateway to Hell" is one of the hottest on earth, with air that's toxic to humans. Scientists have found organisms in its acid pools that are capable of surviving without oxygen.

* After the release of the 1996 film "Scream," which involved an anonymous killer calling and murdering his victims, Caller ID usage tripled in the United States.

* Your ears secrete more ear wax when you are afraid than when you aren't.

* 1912 saw the last Olympic gold medals made entirely out of gold.

***

Thought for the Day: "Stop the habit of wishful thinking and start the habit of thoughtful wishes." -- Mary Martin

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

ASLEEP AT THE SWITCH

---

South dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] J 7 2

[H] J 9 3

[D] K 10 7

[C] A Q 10 5

WEST

[S] K Q 5

[H] 10 8 6 5 2

[D] 4

[C] 9 8 4 2

EAST

[S] A 10 9 8 4 3

[H] K Q 7

[D] A 5

[C] 7 6

SOUTH

[S] 6

[H] A 4

[D] Q J 9 8 6 3 2

[C] K J 3

The bidding:

South West North East

1 [D] Pass 2 [C] 2 [S]

3 [D] 3 [S] 4 [D] 4 [S]

5 [D] Pass Pass Dble

Opening lead -- king of spades.

Bridge is a game that demands continuous concentration. Mechanical play is certain to produce many poor results that could have been averted.

Take this case where South arrived at five diamonds doubled on the bidding shown. West led the king of spades and continued with a second spade, ruffed by declarer. The ace of diamonds was then driven out, after which declarer took the rest of the tricks, discarding his losing heart on dummy's fourth club.

As can be seen, the contract could have been defeated. All West had to do was to shift to a heart at trick two. Then East could not have been stopped from scoring a heart trick, and South would have gone down one.

Perhaps West should have found the heart shift at trick two, but our contention is that the outcome was primarily East's fault. He was in a far better position than his partner to visualize just how the defense might take three tricks. For this reason, East should have overtaken the king of spades with the ace at trick one and shifted to the king of hearts to establish the setting trick.

The winning play is not difficult to find. Given the bidding, overtaking the first spade cannot cost a trick. West must have three or four spades for his raise. If West has four spades, declarer will ruff the opening lead; if West has three spades, the defense cannot score more than one spade trick.

Thus, East can lose nothing by overtaking the first spade in order to make the killing heart shift. All that's required is that he be totally focused at trick one.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.