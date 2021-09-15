Weekly Vista Obituaries for Sept. 15, 2021

Sondra Louise Andersen

Sondra (Sonnie) Louise Andersen passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Promenade Rehabilitation Center in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born April 19, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Irene Sweitzer.

She met her husband Richard (Dick) in high school and they were married Aug. 2, 1959 in Muscatine. She graduated from Muscatine High School in Muscatine, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in music. They raised their two children before moving to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 2008. Sonnie's lifelong love of music brought her much joy as she sang in her church choir and chancel choir for 60+ years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Irene Sweitzer and her sister Nancy Griffith.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Andersen; a son, Barry (Jeanine) Andersen and a daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Stineman. A brother, Paul William (Jan) Sweitzer and sister Diane (Mike) Yeager; along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation rights have been accorded through Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark. A service will be held at 11 a.m.on Friday, Sept. 17, at First United Methodist Church Bella Vista.

A memorial has been established for the PEO Chapter MN scholarship.

David Guarnaccia

David Guarnaccia, died Sept. 5, 2021. He was born Aug. 19, 1936, to David Guarnaccia and Shirley Herriman Guarnaccia in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Survivors are wife, Norma Jean Guarnaccia; daughters, Raylene Guarnaccia, Jennie Silver (Matt); son, Paul Guarnaccia (Erin); grandson, Julian; and brothers, John (Mercedes), Joe Guarnaccia.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Epting Funeral Home Bentonville. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

H.W. Herring

Hiram White "Red" Herring, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

He was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Bruce, Miss., to Thomas Garner Herring and Mary Evalena White Herring. He grew up in Montgomery, Ala., and graduated from Sidney Lanier High School. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Auburn University, a master's in education from University of South Florida, and attended Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. He married Faith in 1962. He employed as a YMCA director in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia and Florida. He also worked in Florida's Manatee County schools. He enjoyed helping young people find a direction in their life. He moved to Bella Vista in 2013 from Bradenton, Fla., and was a member of the Bella Vista Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tony D. Herring.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faith Herring of Bella Vista; two sons, Timothy A. Herring of Blue Bell, Penn., Richard T. Herring (Venessa) of Saint Petersburg, Fla,; one daughter, Susan H. Sharon (Dan) of Gravette, Ark,, and four grandchildren.

A private funeral with immediate family only will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International (https://gideons.org/), Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville (nwacircleoflife.com), or the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/).

Online condolences are encouraged to be made via www.funeralmation.com.

Donna Lee Holland

Donna Lee Holland (née Slowey), 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Feb.29, 1936, in Geraldine, Mont., to Russell Joseph Slowey and Carol Mae Slowey (nee Webb). She attended elementary through high school in Geraldine graduating from Geraldine high school in 1954. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Montana. On June 6, 1970, she married Michael Joseph Holland. They embarked on a life that took them to many different places in the U.S. and at retirement moved to Bella Vista in October of 2001. She enjoyed playing bridge and she voluntarily prepared taxes each year for many residents.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike, in 2009; and sister, Rita, in 2016.

She is survived by her three nephews, Gary R. Kurth (Patty) of Midlothian, Va., Jeffery R Kurth (Paola) of San Antonio, Texas, Casey R. Kurth (Mary Lynn) of Boise, Idaho.

She will be interred beside her husband in the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena, Mont., on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter or Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, AR.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

William "Bill" F. Plante

William "Bill" F. Plante, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Aug, 30, 2021.

He was born in Minneapolis on Aug. 12, 1942, to Bruce and Adelaide Plante. He graduated from Le Sueur High School, Le Sueur, Minn., and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Enterprise. In 1966 he married Joann Wiley. He retired from Stone Container as a national sales manager. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and card games. He has lived in Bella Vista for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce Plante, Jr., Gary Plante; and sister-in-law, Barbara Henderson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joann; sons, William Jr. (Tianna), Nicholas (Melinda); daughter, Stacie (Christopher) Malecha; eight grandchildren; brothers, James (Margaret) Plante and Craig (Eileen) Plante; sister, Mary Jo (Dane) Buettner, and sister-in-law, Karyl Plante.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Bernards Catholic Church. There will be an interment service held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Red HERRING

William PLANTE