September Yard of the Month

Jack and Janet Alton, at 50 Eriboll Lane, were selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September.

Janet was raised in North Little Rock, lived in Arkansas most of her life, except for 18 years in Angel Fire, N.M. They have lived at 50 Eriboll Lane for about one and a half years.

Jack is a retired Air Force pilot and Janet is a go-getter who has managed several non-profits and trade shows throughout her career before retiring. In Angel Fire, they were avid hikers, skiers and snowshoe adventurers.

Janet is anxious to get involved in Bella Vista, especially in gardening. She is very high energy and creative and looking for fun.

They have totally transformed the yard since moving in. Janet does all the work -- designer, installer, waterer and weeder. Many of her plants were gifts from neighbors. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach. The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks them for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

To nominate a yard, email [email protected] or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted A border of beauty creates a haven at 50 Eriboll Lane and a reason for the Yard of the Month selection.

Photo submitted Gracing the entryway to Jack and Janets home at 50 Eriboll Lane.