Scoreboard

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale Course, Sept. 8 -- Two Hole Throwout

A-Flight: First -- John Schmitt (24); Second (tie) -- John Swinney, Dale Trainer and Dennis Berg / Dave Prudhomme, Jim Davis and Ralph Nimmer (25)

B-Flight: First (tie) -- Dale Schofield and Joe Jayroe (22); Third -- Randy Dietz and Ken Bloese (24)

C-Flight: First (tie) -- Doug Johnston and David Schenk (21); Third (tie) -- Dale Zumbro and Jim Wozniak (22)

D-Flight: First -- Steve Hacker (19); Second -- Phillip Bode (21); Third -- Duane Kuske (22)