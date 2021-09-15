RELIGION: Want to accomplish twice as much?

Good morning! I hope you enjoyed the Labor Day holiday.

John Maxwell tells a story about a young boy selling pencils door-to-door in his neighborhood for a nickel apiece. One prospective buyer asked him what he planned to do with the money.

He said, "I'm trying to raise a million dollars to help build a new hospital."

The buyer said, "That's a big job for just one boy, isn't it?"

"It's not so hard," the boy said. "I've got a friend helping me."

It's amazing how much smaller even the biggest tasks become when you've got someone beside you. Too many times we tackle challenges alone and try to solve problems on our own -- and ultimately, we learn that working this way makes us vulnerable to discouragement and defeat.

When you accepted the call to do ministry, or even the call to discipleship, you took on an enormous job. You can't do it alone. It takes two at least. You need someone to help you get the job done.

I challenge you this week to consider a few things.

• Take a minute to identify your partners. In each project, think about their role and your role, how you complement one another, and how you can build on one another's strengths. Make it a point this week to focus on what's right in the relationship, not what's wrong.

• Take on a partner. In the areas where you struggle -- personal, spiritual, career, ministry -- ask yourself, "Who can I bring in to help me make this better?" Whatever you're trying to accomplish, having a team member can get you there faster.

• Lend a hand. Is there someone you know in the midst of a massive pencil-selling campaign? Maybe you can pitch in long enough to help them bring their project to the finish line.

Solomon talked about this idea in Ecclesiastes. He talks about how futile it is to work alone. He reminds us, "Two people can accomplish more than twice as much as one; they get a better return for their labor" (Ecclesiastes 4:9).

More importantly, Solomon reminds us that working with a team helps one bounce back more quickly from defeat.

"If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But people who are alone when they fall are in real trouble" (Ecclesiastes 4:10).

Solomon finishes this thought by saying, "Two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken" (Ecclesiastes 4:12).

Do you want to put your life in overdrive? Bring on a partner, or two or three. See how much more quickly you move down the road of accomplishment.

Have a great week,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.