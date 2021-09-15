Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 30

11:46 a.m. Police received a report on Piccadilly Lane that a black puppy had been on someone's front porch for a day. The reporting person was out of town and saw the puppy on their doorbell camera.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

6:58 a.m. Police received a report on Beattock Lane that a construction crew was shining spotlights into rooms starting at 5 a.m. and pouring concrete before 7 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

9:14 p.m. Police investigated a report at Felton and Dunsford of a shot fired. Police issued a warning to a male subject for discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

10:46 p.m. Police arrested Jasmine Soledad Farmer, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Highway 340 and Tamworth.

Thursday, Sept. 2

8:15 a.m. Police received a report that someone on Melinda Lane found a dog running loose and wanted it picked up.

8:51 a.m. Police arrested Connor S. Worona, 25, in connection with theft by receiving and possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Hampstead and Penzance.

Friday, Sept. 3

12:11 a.m. Police arrested Angela D. Lamb, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Highway 340 East and St. Neots Lane.

Saturday, Sept. 4

5:48 p.m. Police arrested Frank Harrison Pattengill, 36, in connection with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance on Dunedin Lane.

Sunday, Sept. 5

8:23 p.m. Police received a report on Victoria Lane that a male and a female were attempting to get into a vacant home on the street.

10:49 p.m. Police arrested Joseph Tucker, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Trafalgar Lane.